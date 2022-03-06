KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

KNOP opened at $15.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $518.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.08. KNOT Offshore Partners has a fifty-two week low of $12.34 and a fifty-two week high of $20.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. KNOT Offshore Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.83%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 50.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,866 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its holdings in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 23.5% in the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 3,238 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.13% of the company’s stock.

KNOT Offshore Partners LP engages in the operation and acquisition of shuttle tankers under long-term charters. Its fleet consists of sixteen shuttle tankers, which are vessels designed to transport crude oil and condensates from offshore oil field installations to onshore terminals and refineries. The company was founded on February 21, 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

