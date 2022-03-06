Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $51.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Kontoor Brands Inc. is an apparel company. It designs, manufactures and distributes products. The company’s brand consists of Wrangler(R), Lee(R) and Rock & Republic(R). Kontoor Brands Inc. is based in Greensboro, United States. “

Separately, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kontoor Brands has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.80.

Shares of NYSE:KTB opened at $43.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.20. Kontoor Brands has a 52 week low of $42.32 and a 52 week high of $69.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.25.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.44 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 183.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is 55.76%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,728,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,075,000 after acquiring an additional 306,241 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,212,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,413,000 after purchasing an additional 28,943 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 117.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,133,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,836 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,811,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,845,000 after purchasing an additional 21,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,206,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,247,000 after purchasing an additional 8,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

