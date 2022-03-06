Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $183.20.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KRNT. StockNews.com lowered Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Kornit Digital in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Kornit Digital from $150.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Kornit Digital to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

KRNT opened at $81.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.05 and a 200-day moving average of $134.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 245.92 and a beta of 1.90. Kornit Digital has a 12-month low of $77.16 and a 12-month high of $181.38.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.11). Kornit Digital had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $95.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Kornit Digital’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Kornit Digital will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 192.5% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,043,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,889,000 after purchasing an additional 686,870 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 754.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 739,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,625,000 after purchasing an additional 653,143 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,736,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $264,402,000 after purchasing an additional 625,255 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 24.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,125,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,608,000 after purchasing an additional 415,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 658,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,182,000 after purchasing an additional 350,590 shares during the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kornit Digital (Get Rating)

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.