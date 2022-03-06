Krishnan Rajagopalan Sells 5,000 Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Stock

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) CEO Krishnan Rajagopalan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total value of $204,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:HSII opened at $39.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.07. The company has a market capitalization of $781.84 million, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.77. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.25 and a 52-week high of $50.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.71%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Heidrick & Struggles International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSII. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. The company was founded by Gardner Heidrick and John Struggles in 1953 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

