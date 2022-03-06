Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2,150.0% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 95.7% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter M. Neupert acquired 3,500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $263.66 per share, with a total value of $922,810.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.81, for a total value of $43,761.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,072 shares of company stock valued at $308,191. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $330.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.34.

Shares of LH stock opened at $269.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.50. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $230.89 and a 1-year high of $317.17.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.90 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.56 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

