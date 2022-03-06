Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Sold by Orrstown Financial Services Inc.

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 4.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 4.7% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 0.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 103.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Shares of LAMR stock traded down $2.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.62. The stock had a trading volume of 364,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,130. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.18. Lamar Advertising Company has a 12-month low of $89.51 and a 12-month high of $124.32. The company has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 1.42.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 31.86% and a net margin of 21.71%. The company had revenue of $494.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.71%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

In other Lamar Advertising news, Director Stephen P. Mumblow sold 2,500 shares of Lamar Advertising stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total transaction of $284,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rents advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.