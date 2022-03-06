Lancaster Colony Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.80 (NASDAQ:LANC)

Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.80 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th.

Lancaster Colony has increased its dividend payment by 7.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 60 consecutive years. Lancaster Colony has a payout ratio of 52.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of LANC stock opened at $162.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $162.40 and its 200 day moving average is $166.37. Lancaster Colony has a twelve month low of $145.79 and a twelve month high of $201.31.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $428.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.85 million. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 8.04%. Lancaster Colony’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Alan F. Harris bought 3,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $156.37 per share, with a total value of $499,602.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LANC. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 140.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 57.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony in the fourth quarter worth $411,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 108,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,005,000 after buying an additional 32,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,815,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 57.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock.

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservices segments focuses in the manufacture and selling of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings and dips and shelf-stable dressings and croutons under the brand name New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta and Flatout.

