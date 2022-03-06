Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCY) Short Interest Update

Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a decrease of 42.6% from the January 31st total of 27,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of LSRCY stock traded down $1.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.34. The stock had a trading volume of 82,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,425. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.76 and its 200-day moving average is $47.51. Lasertec has a 1-year low of $22.18 and a 1-year high of $62.98.
Lasertec Company Profile (Get Rating)
