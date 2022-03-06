Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC) Short Interest Up 44.9% in February

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a growth of 44.9% from the January 31st total of 8,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

LGAC stock opened at $9.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.74. Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $10.33.

Get Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGAC. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.74% of the company’s stock.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.