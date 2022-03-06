Lee M. Tillman Sells 54,151 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Stock

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 54,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $1,251,429.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

MRO opened at $23.81 on Friday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $23.82. The stock has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.94 and a 200-day moving average of $16.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 17.30%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 116.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.14%.

MRO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler raised Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Oil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

