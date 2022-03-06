Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $16.21

Shares of Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.21 and last traded at $16.41, with a volume of 98927 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.54.

Several brokerages recently commented on LGGNY. Citigroup downgraded shares of Legal & General Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Legal & General Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Legal & General Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.64.

Legal & General Group Plc engages in the provision of risk, savings and investment management products and services. It operates through the following segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR); Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM); Legal & General Capital (LGC); and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

