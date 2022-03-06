Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LGGNY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Legal & General Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup lowered shares of Legal & General Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of LGGNY traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.41. 98,927 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,092. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.65. Legal & General Group has a 1 year low of $16.21 and a 1 year high of $21.50.

Legal & General Group Plc engages in the provision of risk, savings and investment management products and services. It operates through the following segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR); Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM); Legal & General Capital (LGC); and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

