Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) PT Lowered to $28.00

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 43.30% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LMND. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Lemonade from $43.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Lemonade from $54.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Lemonade from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Lemonade from $85.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

Get Lemonade alerts:

Shares of Lemonade stock opened at $19.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.38 and its 200 day moving average is $51.66. Lemonade has a 1 year low of $18.12 and a 1 year high of $115.85.

In other Lemonade news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 10,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $348,247.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Lemonade in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lemonade in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Lemonade in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Lemonade by 705.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lemonade in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 58.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lemonade Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.