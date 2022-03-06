Lincoln E. Benet Sells 10,000 Shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Stock

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $358,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of WMG stock opened at $33.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.74. The company has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of 57.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.98. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 12-month low of $31.50 and a 12-month high of $50.23.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 830.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.27%.

WMG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Warner Music Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Warner Music Group from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Warner Music Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Warner Music Group from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WMG. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $174,040,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 190.5% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,417,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,225,000 after purchasing an additional 929,790 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Warner Music Group by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,928,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,444,000 after acquiring an additional 739,735 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,398,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,584,000 after purchasing an additional 678,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Warner Music Group by 5,568.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 546,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,370,000 after acquiring an additional 556,806 shares during the period. 18.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

