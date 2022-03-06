Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LIND. William Blair began coverage on Lindblad Expeditions in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Lindblad Expeditions from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.00.

NASDAQ:LIND opened at $15.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.08 and its 200-day moving average is $15.85. Lindblad Expeditions has a 12 month low of $11.31 and a 12 month high of $21.25.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.06). Lindblad Expeditions had a negative return on equity of 758.61% and a negative net margin of 81.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.59) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lindblad Expeditions will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lindblad Expeditions news, CFO Craig Felenstein sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 12,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total value of $231,582.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,000,097 over the last 90 days. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 177.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 300.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 4,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 100,637.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 8,051 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

