LINK Trading 1.4% Higher Over Last Week (LN)

LINK (CURRENCY:LN) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 6th. One LINK coin can now be purchased for approximately $120.43 or 0.00309505 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, LINK has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. LINK has a market capitalization of $719.65 million and approximately $605,260.00 worth of LINK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LINK alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002571 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00043514 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,622.04 or 0.06738771 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,790.94 or 0.99694459 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00044627 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00048459 BTC.

LINK Profile

LINK’s launch date was April 1st, 2018. LINK’s total supply is 6,044,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,975,799 coins. The official website for LINK is link.network . LINK’s official Twitter account is @link_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for LINK is medium.com/linkecosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “LINK is a universally used base cryptocurrency (digital token) in the LINK ecosystem, distributed and used by a range of services. LINK is based on an independent blockchain main net called LINK Chain, designed to offer performance and stability, and able to support the use of dApps for LINE users. LINK Chain is a consortium-type blockchain platform where each participating service constitutes one node in a larger network. It is built on a high-performing blockchain core network that can process more than 1,000 transactions per second in a single thread. LINK Chain supports prompt consensus based on the LFT (Loop Fault Tolerance) algorithm supporting BFT (Byzantine Fault Tolerance). “

LINK Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LINK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LINK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LINK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.