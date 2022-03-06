Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) to post ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Lipocine’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.04). Lipocine reported earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.
On average, analysts expect that Lipocine will report full year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.08). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.06). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lipocine.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Lipocine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.
Shares of LPCN traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.50. 1,378,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,851. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $132.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.23. Lipocine has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $2.03.
Lipocine Company Profile (Get Rating)
Lipocine, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of the delivery of drugs using proprietary delivery technology. The firm is involved in applying oral drug delivery technology for the development of pharmaceutical products focusing on metabolic and endocrine disorders.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lipocine (LPCN)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lipocine (LPCN)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Lipocine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lipocine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.