Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) to post ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Lipocine’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.04). Lipocine reported earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Lipocine will report full year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.08). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.06). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lipocine.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Lipocine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lipocine by 6.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,815,348 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,341,000 after acquiring an additional 230,794 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lipocine by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,594,547 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 14,029 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC purchased a new position in Lipocine in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,476,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lipocine by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 824,434 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 63,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Lipocine by 2,482.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 779,759 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 749,559 shares during the last quarter. 10.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LPCN traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.50. 1,378,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,851. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $132.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.23. Lipocine has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $2.03.

Lipocine, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of the delivery of drugs using proprietary delivery technology. The firm is involved in applying oral drug delivery technology for the development of pharmaceutical products focusing on metabolic and endocrine disorders.

