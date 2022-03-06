Litecoin Cash Trading Up 9.6% Over Last 7 Days (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 6th. In the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded up 9.6% against the dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $6.50 million and $1,937.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,620.81 or 0.99541872 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001403 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 65.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Profile

LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 752,410,419 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

