Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.75 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Lloyds Banking Group plc, formerly Lloyds TSB Group plc, is a United Kingdom-based financial services company, whose businesses provide a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and a limited number of locations overseas. Headquartered in London, the company operates through three segments: UK Retail Banking, Insurance and Investments, and Wholesale and International Banking. The UK Retail Banking segment provides banking and financial services, mortgages, and private banking services. The Insurance and Investments segment offers life assurance, pensions and savings products, general insurance, and fund management services. The Wholesale and International Banking segment provides banking and related services for companies, small and medium-sized businesses, banks, and financial institutions; and asset finance to personal and corporate customers. “

LYG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, December 6th. AlphaValue upgraded Lloyds Banking Group to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $2.75.

Shares of NYSE LYG opened at $2.25 on Wednesday. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52 week low of $2.17 and a 52 week high of $3.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.58. The company has a market cap of $39.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.39.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LYG. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 24.9% during the third quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 18,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 17.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 20,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 19.4% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 7.7% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 55,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

