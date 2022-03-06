Lobstex Trading 17.5% Lower This Week (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 6th. Lobstex has a total market cap of $637,741.82 and $24,529.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lobstex has traded down 17.5% against the dollar. One Lobstex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0275 or 0.00000071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 74.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lobstex Profile

Lobstex (CRYPTO:LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 23,240,348 coins and its circulating supply is 23,164,921 coins. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Lobstex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

