Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Orrstown Financial Services Inc.

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up 1.4% of Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LMT. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,545,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,223,466,000 after buying an additional 543,607 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,286,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,965,680,000 after purchasing an additional 330,694 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 12.4% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,831,874 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $977,280,000 after purchasing an additional 311,657 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 30.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,071,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $369,798,000 after purchasing an additional 250,645 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 392.0% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 290,529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $100,262,000 after purchasing an additional 231,483 shares during the period. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $420.48.

In other news, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total value of $826,033.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total value of $637,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,250 shares of company stock worth $7,464,599 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LMT stock traded up $10.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $458.15. 3,318,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,659,841. The company has a market cap of $124.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $384.89 and its 200 day moving average is $360.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $324.23 and a 12-month high of $462.66.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.16 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.21%.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

