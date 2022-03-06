LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 265,500 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the January 31st total of 165,900 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 295,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LOGC shares. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics from $16.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics from $24.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. William Blair cut shares of LogicBio Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LogicBio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.15.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOGC. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $428,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 20,423 shares during the last quarter. 49.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LOGC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.65. 190,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,872. LogicBio Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $8.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.37 and a 200 day moving average of $2.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $21.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.35.

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.06. LogicBio Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 964.74% and a negative return on equity of 76.02%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LogicBio Therapeutics will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of genome editing technology platform. It focuses on the commercialization of GeneRide, which enables the site-specific integration of a therapeutic transgene without nucleases or exogenous promoters by harnessing the native process of homologous recombination.

