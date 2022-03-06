LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. LogicBio Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 76.02% and a negative net margin of 964.74%.
Shares of NASDAQ:LOGC traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.65. 190,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,517. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.43. LogicBio Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $8.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.97. The firm has a market cap of $21.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.36.
LOGC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut LogicBio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities reduced their target price on LogicBio Therapeutics from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. William Blair cut LogicBio Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Chardan Capital cut their price target on LogicBio Therapeutics from $16.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on LogicBio Therapeutics from $24.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.15.
LogicBio Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of genome editing technology platform. It focuses on the commercialization of GeneRide, which enables the site-specific integration of a therapeutic transgene without nucleases or exogenous promoters by harnessing the native process of homologous recombination.
