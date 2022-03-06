LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. LogicBio Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 76.02% and a negative net margin of 964.74%.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGC traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.65. 190,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,517. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.43. LogicBio Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $8.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.97. The firm has a market cap of $21.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.36.

Get LogicBio Therapeutics alerts:

LOGC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut LogicBio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities reduced their target price on LogicBio Therapeutics from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. William Blair cut LogicBio Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Chardan Capital cut their price target on LogicBio Therapeutics from $16.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on LogicBio Therapeutics from $24.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.15.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LOGC. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 270.6% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in LogicBio Therapeutics by 99.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 8,991 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in LogicBio Therapeutics by 178.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 135,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 86,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in LogicBio Therapeutics by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 6,344 shares during the last quarter. 49.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LogicBio Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of genome editing technology platform. It focuses on the commercialization of GeneRide, which enables the site-specific integration of a therapeutic transgene without nucleases or exogenous promoters by harnessing the native process of homologous recombination.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LogicBio Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LogicBio Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.