London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a £100 ($134.17) target price on the stock.

LSEG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 7,500 ($100.63) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised London Stock Exchange Group to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 8,600 ($115.39) to GBX 9,300 ($124.78) in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 9,500 ($127.47) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, London Stock Exchange Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 9,130 ($122.50).

London Stock Exchange Group stock opened at GBX 7,254 ($97.33) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.24, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.01. London Stock Exchange Group has a one year low of GBX 6,230 ($83.59) and a one year high of GBX 9,388 ($125.96). The stock has a market capitalization of £40.43 billion and a PE ratio of 72.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 7,032.52 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 7,280.41.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 70 ($0.94) per share. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. London Stock Exchange Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.74%.

In other news, insider Tsega Gebreyes purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 7,086 ($95.08) per share, for a total transaction of £85,032 ($114,090.97). Also, insider Kathleen DeRose purchased 220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 6,932 ($93.01) per share, with a total value of £15,250.40 ($20,462.10).

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. It operates a range of international equity, ETF, bond, and derivatives markets, including London Stock Exchange; Borsa Italiana; MTS, a European fixed income market; and Turquoise, a pan-European equities multilateral trading facility.

