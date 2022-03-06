Loop Capital Lowers Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) to Hold

Loop Capital cut shares of Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $130.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Zimmer Biomet from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an underperform rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $145.42.

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $120.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25. Zimmer Biomet has a 12 month low of $108.47 and a 12 month high of $180.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.87.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.68%.

In related news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total value of $347,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

