Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lordstown Motors Corp. is an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. Lordstown Motors Corp., formerly known as DiamondPeak Holdings Corp., is based in LORDSTOWN, Ohio. “

RIDE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Lordstown Motors from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Lordstown Motors from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Lordstown Motors from $7.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. BTIG Research downgraded Lordstown Motors from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty lowered their price target on Lordstown Motors from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lordstown Motors presently has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of $3.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:RIDE opened at $2.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.62. Lordstown Motors has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $18.50.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.39. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lordstown Motors will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Chuan D. Vo purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.25 per share, for a total transaction of $25,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Stephen S. Burns sold 5,285,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $13,529,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Lordstown Motors by 14.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Lordstown Motors by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 360,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Lordstown Motors by 3.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 74,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Lordstown Motors by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Lordstown Motors by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 85,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 4,576 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.26% of the company’s stock.

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

