LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,304 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,086 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $3,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SBNY. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 50.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 227,257 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,826,000 after buying an additional 76,141 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 1.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 92,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 12.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 482,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,478,000 after purchasing an additional 54,579 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 154.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,112 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 6,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 107.0% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 24,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,914,000 after purchasing an additional 12,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Signature Bank stock opened at $304.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $333.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $307.64. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $206.00 and a 52 week high of $374.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.87.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 39.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 19.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 14.90%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SBNY. Wedbush boosted their price target on Signature Bank from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Signature Bank from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Signature Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Signature Bank from $387.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Signature Bank from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.92.

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment consists of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

