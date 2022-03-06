LPL Financial LLC Buys 6,439 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,189 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,439 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $3,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1,853.5% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 21,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after buying an additional 20,592 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 85.5% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 53,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,723,000 after buying an additional 24,596 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1,641.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,468,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 299,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,991,000 after purchasing an additional 23,943 shares during the period. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on JKHY shares. UBS Group started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Stephens started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.50.

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $185.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 39.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.10 and a 1-year high of $185.63.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $493.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.83 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 18.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.40%.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile (Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.