LPL Financial LLC Has $3.60 Million Stake in Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Rating) by 1,010.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 150,669 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,101 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Veritone were worth $3,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Veritone in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $555,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Veritone by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 3,122 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its position in Veritone by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 91,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after buying an additional 19,371 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Veritone in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $396,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Veritone in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Veritone from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Veritone in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Veritone from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Veritone from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veritone currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.20.

Shares of VERI opened at $16.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $564.93 million, a PE ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 3.01. Veritone, Inc. has a one year low of $13.06 and a one year high of $39.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.93.

Veritone Company Profile (Get Rating)

Veritone, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising, aiWARE SaaS Solutions, and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers.

