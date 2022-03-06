LPL Financial LLC Has $3.71 Million Stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,970 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $3,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNA. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in Snap-on by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA grew its position in Snap-on by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 15,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Snap-on by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC grew its position in Snap-on by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 8,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Snap-on by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 87.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,880 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $5,316,856.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 2,259 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.56, for a total value of $482,432.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,330 shares of company stock worth $7,124,162 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap-on presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.40.

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $207.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.65. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $197.75 and a 1-year high of $259.99. The stock has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.20.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.41. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.26% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 38.04%.

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

