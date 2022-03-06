LPL Financial LLC Increases Stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,228 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF were worth $3,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 36.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 105.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF in the third quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF in the third quarter valued at about $242,000.

Get Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF alerts:

BLCN opened at $35.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.25. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a 1 year low of $34.02 and a 1 year high of $53.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.