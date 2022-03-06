LPL Financial LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:BAPR)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:BAPR – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 118,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,884 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New were worth $3,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 95,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 14,167 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 24,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $477,000.

BAPR stock opened at $32.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.85 and a 200-day moving average of $32.68. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New has a 12-month low of $29.88 and a 12-month high of $33.46.

