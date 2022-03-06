LPL Financial LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,453 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF were worth $3,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF by 153.1% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 9,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000.

NYSEARCA:SMOG opened at $130.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.20. VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $123.43 and a 12-month high of $179.76.

