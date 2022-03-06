Lulus Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LVLU) Short Interest Update

Lulus Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,000 shares, an increase of 44.2% from the January 31st total of 77,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 159,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LVLU. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Lulus Fashion Lounge in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LVLU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lulus Fashion Lounge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Lulus Fashion Lounge from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.86.

Shares of LVLU stock opened at $8.84 on Friday. Lulus Fashion Lounge has a fifty-two week low of $7.88 and a fifty-two week high of $15.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.71.

Lulus Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 13th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $106.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lulus Fashion Lounge will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is a customer driven, digitally native women’s fashion brand. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is based in CHICO, Calif.

