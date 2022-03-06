Lympo Tops 24-Hour Volume of $212,864.00 (LYM)

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. One Lympo coin can now be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lympo has a total market cap of $3.05 million and $212,864.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lympo has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00035349 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.51 or 0.00104187 BTC.

About Lympo

Lympo (CRYPTO:LYM) is a coin. It was first traded on February 25th, 2019. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 coins. The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO . Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lympo’s official website is lympo.io . Lympo’s official message board is medium.com/@lympo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lympo is an Ethereum-based sports and health marketplace. Lympo's healthy lifestyle ecosystem is powered by user-generated and user-controlled sports and wellness data. LYM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Lympo's ecosystem. LYM also acts as the reward issued by market players interested in having direct access to Lympo digital fitness wallet users. There are two different types of rewards – A reward for achieving a healthy lifestyle goal, i.e. running 5 kilometres, and a reward for checking into a particular location for a specified amount of time, i.e. joining a gym class. “

Lympo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lympo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lympo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

