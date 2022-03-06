Macquarie Lowers Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Price Target to $23.00

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Macquarie from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Macquarie’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.26% from the company’s previous close.

NCLH has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.23.

Shares of NCLH stock opened at $17.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.37. Norwegian Cruise Line has a twelve month low of $17.17 and a twelve month high of $33.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.26). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 695.48% and a negative return on equity of 87.97%. The company had revenue of $487.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4977.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCLH. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,415,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,948,000 after purchasing an additional 288,595 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.7% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the third quarter valued at $1,869,000. Fluent Financial LLC increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 268.2% in the third quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 86,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 63,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 9.3% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 135,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 11,605 shares during the last quarter. 54.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

