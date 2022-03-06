Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Magic Software Enterprises, a member of the Formula Group, develops, markets and supports software development and deployment technology that enables enterprises to accelerate the process of building and deploying applications that can be rapidly customized and integrated with existing systems. Magic technology, applications and professional services are available through a global network of subsidiaries, distributors and Magic solutions partners. (PRESS RELEASE) “

NASDAQ MGIC opened at $18.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.60. Magic Software Enterprises has a one year low of $14.87 and a one year high of $25.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $897.00 million, a P/E ratio of 35.84 and a beta of 1.38.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 5.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Magic Software Enterprises will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a $0.216 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. Magic Software Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.16%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 203.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,091 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,855 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,931 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. 26.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Magic Software Enterprises (Get Rating)

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. engages in the provision of proprietary application development and business process integration platforms, vertical software solutions, and vendor of information technology (IT) outsourcing software services. It operates through Software Services and IT Professional Services segments.

