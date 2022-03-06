Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Shares Gap Up to $12.89

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.89, but opened at $13.27. Magnite shares last traded at $13.71, with a volume of 50,565 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MGNI. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Magnite from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Macquarie reduced their target price on Magnite from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Magnite from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Magnite from $70.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.60.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -421.53 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. Magnite had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $161.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 96.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total value of $68,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rachel Lam acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.15 per share, with a total value of $40,375.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Magnite by 135.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite in the second quarter valued at about $135,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magnite by 20.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Magnite by 29.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Magnite by 640.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. 69.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

