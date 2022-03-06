Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Friday. The energy company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. Mammoth Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 18.87% and a negative net margin of 38.94%.
TUSK stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.77. 2,645,099 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,580. Mammoth Energy Services has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $5.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.45.
In related news, Director Arthur L. Smith acquired 25,000 shares of Mammoth Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mammoth Energy Services in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
About Mammoth Energy Services (Get Rating)
Mammoth Energy Services, Inc engages in the exploration and development of North American onshore unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, Pressure Pumping, Natural Sand Proppant, Drilling, and Other. The Infrastructure segment offers construction, upgrade, maintenance and, repair services to the electrical infrastructure industry.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mammoth Energy Services (TUSK)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Mammoth Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mammoth Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.