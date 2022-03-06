Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Friday. The energy company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. Mammoth Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 18.87% and a negative net margin of 38.94%.

TUSK stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.77. 2,645,099 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,580. Mammoth Energy Services has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $5.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.45.

In related news, Director Arthur L. Smith acquired 25,000 shares of Mammoth Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TUSK. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 611.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,750 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 5,801 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 88,909 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 44,213 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Mammoth Energy Services by 257.1% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 105,925 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 76,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Mammoth Energy Services by 81,806.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,068 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 62,991 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mammoth Energy Services in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc engages in the exploration and development of North American onshore unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, Pressure Pumping, Natural Sand Proppant, Drilling, and Other. The Infrastructure segment offers construction, upgrade, maintenance and, repair services to the electrical infrastructure industry.

