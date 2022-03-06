Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Rating) by 810.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,114 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,905 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Manhattan Bridge Capital were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 28.1% in the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 142,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 31,219 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $330,000. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Manhattan Bridge Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

NASDAQ:LOAN opened at $5.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.86 million, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.65 and a 200-day moving average of $6.05. Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.16 and a 52 week high of $8.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.28%.

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc engages in originating, servicing, and managing a portfolio of first mortgage loans. It offers short-term, secured, non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition and construction of properties located in the New York Metropolitan area. The company was founded by Assaf N.

