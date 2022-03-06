Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 47.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 936 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 131.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 14,188 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 99.6% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 61.1% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 774.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 9,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 8,778 shares in the last quarter. 76.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.67.

In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $364,613.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MPC opened at $77.73 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $50.19 and a 12 month high of $81.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.64 and a 200-day moving average of $66.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $47.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.91.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.74. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $35.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.94) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.48%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

