Maria M. Miller Buys 5,250 Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Stock

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) Director Maria M. Miller purchased 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.48 per share, with a total value of $49,770.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

PLYA opened at $8.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.64. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $6.13 and a one year high of $9.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.04 and a beta of 2.02.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $176.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.72 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 12.43% and a negative net margin of 16.77%. The business’s revenue was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.95.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 15,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn?s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

