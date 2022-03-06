Marotta Asset Management Has $486,000 Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Marotta Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,928 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 20.4% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 69.7% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UNP. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.33.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $264.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $168.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $247.30 and its 200-day moving average is $234.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $195.68 and a 52 week high of $264.79.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.44%.

Union Pacific declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the railroad operator to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $614,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

