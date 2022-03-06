Marotta Asset Management Has $933,000 Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Marotta Asset Management reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,462 shares during the quarter. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHV. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,952,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,674,000 after buying an additional 500,963 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 242.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 570,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,519,000 after purchasing an additional 404,325 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 55,393.6% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 259,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,488,000 after purchasing an additional 258,688 shares during the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 516,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,839,000 after buying an additional 216,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 5,568,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,731,000 after buying an additional 84,743 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $69.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.51 and a 200 day moving average of $70.85. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $61.66 and a 1 year high of $74.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

