Marotta Asset Management Invests $219,000 in Global X MSCI Norway ETF (NYSEARCA:NORW)

Marotta Asset Management bought a new stake in Global X MSCI Norway ETF (NYSEARCA:NORW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 7,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NORW. Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in Global X MSCI Norway ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 19,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in Global X MSCI Norway ETF by 65.3% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 29,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 11,787 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Global X MSCI Norway ETF during the third quarter valued at about $380,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Global X MSCI Norway ETF by 222.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 23,226 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC boosted its position in Global X MSCI Norway ETF by 93.0% during the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 40,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 19,441 shares during the period.

Get Global X MSCI Norway ETF alerts:

Shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.66. 14,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,448. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.34 and its 200 day moving average is $24.66. Global X MSCI Norway ETF has a 1 year low of $26.92 and a 1 year high of $33.36.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NORW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X MSCI Norway ETF (NYSEARCA:NORW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MSCI Norway ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MSCI Norway ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.