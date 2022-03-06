Marotta Asset Management Sells 1,125 Shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Marotta Asset Management reduced its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF accounts for 1.3% of Marotta Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF were worth $5,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the third quarter valued at about $155,000. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the third quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the second quarter valued at about $350,000.
QUS opened at $120.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.81. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 1 year low of $104.67 and a 1 year high of $131.51.
