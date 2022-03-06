Marotta Asset Management Sells 220 Shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Marotta Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $2,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 56.4% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 41.7% in the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 69.4% in the third quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 362.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter.

IXJ stock opened at $83.57 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.05. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 1-year low of $73.16 and a 1-year high of $90.91.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

