Marotta Asset Management Trims Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Marotta Asset Management cut its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.0% of Marotta Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39,252.0% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 393,484,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 392,484,673 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,946,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,217,000 after buying an additional 1,715,293 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $479,619,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 328.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,296,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,305,000 after buying an additional 993,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 94,761.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 683,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,375,000 after buying an additional 682,280 shares in the last quarter.

VOO opened at $397.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $414.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $416.13. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $342.59 and a 12-month high of $441.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $1.53 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile (Get Rating)

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

