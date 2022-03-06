Marshall Wace LLP Buys New Position in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 9,530 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Financial Institutions by 36.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Financial Institutions by 2.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 20,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Financial Institutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $486,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Financial Institutions by 193.6% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 28,118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 18,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in Financial Institutions by 20.1% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 53,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 8,964 shares in the last quarter. 68.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Financial Institutions alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FISI opened at $31.72 on Friday. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a one year low of $27.60 and a one year high of $33.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $502.38 million, a P/E ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.08.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.21. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 36.29% and a return on equity of 16.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Financial Institutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Financial Institutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Financial Institutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Non-Banking, and Holding Company and Other. The Banking segment includes retail and commercial banking operations. The Non-Banking segment consists of the activities of SDN, a full-service insurance agency that offers insurance services to both personal and business clients, and Courier Capital, an investment advisor and wealth management firm that delivers customized investment management, investment consulting, and retirement plan services to individuals, businesses, institutions, foundations, and retirement plans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Financial Institutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial Institutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.