Marshall Wace LLP Invests $329,000 in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 158.4% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FNV opened at $158.24 on Friday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12 month low of $106.21 and a 12 month high of $163.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $137.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.59. The company has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.83, a PEG ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Franco-Nevada from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays upgraded Franco-Nevada from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$195.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.17.

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

